Baptist Health Paducah announced Rebekah Rust, RN, as the new director of its emergency department this week.
The Washington native has lived in Paducah for 17 years, studying at West Kentucky Community & Technical College before becoming a nurse extern in the Emergency Department in 2010. She would join the department as a staff nurse in 2011, later becoming a charge nurse in 2016 and a nurse manager in 2017.
“When a job opened up in the ER ... I absolutely jumped on it,” Rust said. “It’s what I love to do. I love emergency medicine and taking care of different populations. You just never know what you’re going to get.
“It’s a passion for me, not just a career or a job. I truly do love taking care of people.”
The Emergency Department typically sees 30,000-40,000 patients a year, handling stroke and chest pain cases, among other critical medical situations.
Chief Nursing Officer Sharon Freyer is proud to be able to elevate Rust to this position.
“We are excited for Rebekah to lead our Emergency Department,” Freyer said. “She has worked in the Emergency Department for her entire career at Baptist Health Paducah and has proven to not only be a great nurse, but also a great leader who leads by example.
“With her at the helm, our Emergency Department staff will continue to provide the best care possible for our patients seeking emergency care.”
Nurses, doctors and other hospital staffers often meet people on the worst days of their lives, but that’s not always the case, Rust said.
“You get your fair share of tragic moments but you also have your fair share of some really beautiful moments. Anything from that end of the spectrum to the other gives you a different sense of fulfillment.”
Rust is replacing Adam Ogle, who was appointed executive director of emergency services at Baptist Health Lexington.
The new department head is overjoyed to continue her work with Baptist Health in a position where she feels she can really make a difference.
“I’m excited to be in this position because I feel like I’m going to have a better platform to advocate for patients, our nursing staff, our techs and our docs,” Rust said. “Baptist Health has really supported me in my nursing career, and I couldn’t ask for a better place to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.