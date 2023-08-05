Baptist Health Paducah is now offering Aquablation therapy, an advanced, minimally invasive treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia, also known as enlarged prostate.

According to the hospital, Aquablation therapy combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics, and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Combining both cystoscopic visualization and ultrasound imaging, surgeons can create a personalized treatment plan tailored to each patient’s anatomy. Once the map is complete, the robotically controlled, waterjet ablates the prostate tissue, avoiding critical structures to preserve sexual function and continence.

