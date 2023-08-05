Baptist Health Paducah is now offering Aquablation therapy, an advanced, minimally invasive treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia, also known as enlarged prostate.
According to the hospital, Aquablation therapy combines real-time, multi-dimensional imaging, automated robotics, and heat-free waterjet ablation for targeted, controlled and immediate removal of prostate tissue. Combining both cystoscopic visualization and ultrasound imaging, surgeons can create a personalized treatment plan tailored to each patient’s anatomy. Once the map is complete, the robotically controlled, waterjet ablates the prostate tissue, avoiding critical structures to preserve sexual function and continence.
“Benign Prostate Hyperplasia is the most common reason men visit a urologist. One out of two men in their fifties have BPH and that number increases with age,” Donald Spicer, urologist with Baptist Health Medical Group Urology, said in a news release.
“Over 90% of men with BPH say it adversely affects their quality of life. Having access to an innovative treatment option that combines water, precision, and imaging to resect prostatic tissue safely and effectively with less concern for compromising the patient’s sexual function or urinary continence gives me confidence to offer this to men of all ages.”
The news release said BPH is a non-cancerous condition where the prostate has grown to be larger than normal. If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.
Aquablation is unique because the surgeon uses waterjet technology that is controlled by a robot to remove prostate tissue, according to the hospital. This method reduces the risk for incontinence and sexual side effects that are associated with the traditional transurethral resection of prostate (TURP) and other ablative procedures, which use steam or heat to remove tissue.
According to Spicer, the actual procedure takes between five to seven minutes as compared to 30-90 minutes for the traditional TURP procedure.
“Patients are either treated as outpatients or an overnight stay in the hospital,” said Spicer. “A catheter is required for two to three days and patients may experience mild burning of urination for one to two weeks, but most men are fully recovered from Aquablation in three weeks.”
Baptist Health said other benefits of Aquablation therapy include:
• Lower reoperation rate for patients because more tissue is removed.
• Fewer ER visits and readmissions for blood in urine.
• Decreased admission and length of stay. Patients receiving Aquablation are done as an outpatient, which most often does not include an overnight stay.
• Large prostates. If a patient has a large prostate, this new therapy can be done which allows the patient to stay close to home as opposed to traveling hundreds of miles away.
For more information about Aquablation or to schedule an appointment, call Baptist Health Medical Group Urology at 270-442-3539.
