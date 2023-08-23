Baptist Health

Primary care physician, Robert Learch, DO, with Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care took patient Ann Barron’s blood pressure during a recent office visit. Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care practices in Paducah have taken a step toward enhancing blood pressure control for their patients, according to a news release.

 Courtesy of Baptist Health

Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care practices in Paducah have taken a step toward enhancing blood pressure control for their patients, according to a Baptist Health news release.

Thanks to a grant from the American Heart Association, Baptist Health said it’s launched an initiative aimed at improving hypertension monitoring and management. The grant has enabled the implementation of a comprehensive approach that includes staff training, the provision of blood pressure devices, and the introduction of the MyChart Care Companion app.

