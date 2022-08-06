Baptist Health System has started to gather medical and household supplies to help those affected by the massive flooding in Lester and Clay counties, places severely damaged by severe rain and flooding.
Baptist Health employees began collecting items to send to eastern Kentucky including personal hygiene products, nonperishable food, baby formula, bottled water and more.
Baptist Health System has also sent two pallets of medical supplies to the area including gowns, shoe covers, syringes and bleach.
“After the recent devastation of the tornadoes in western Kentucky, our community remembers firsthand the overwhelming support the state of Kentucky showed our residents during that time,” said Matt Bailey, the interim President of Baptist Health Paducah.
“Baptist Health Paducah is honored to show this same level of support to eastern Kentucky.”
Baptist Health is Kentucky’s largest health care system and has three hospitals that serve the eastern Kentucky communities most affected by the flooding.
Baptist Health System is working alongside other organizations in order to provide the necessary aid, including the Louisville based SOS, an internationally recognized global health organization, that is helping with the disaster relief.
“SOS is known for its responsible and equitable aid model that is needs based and prepared and packaged to enable rapid deployment on the ground. Restoring community clinics is a vital step in disaster relief which is where we are focusing our attention,” said SOS CEO Denise Sears.
SOS is helping to coordinate further aid to Eastern Kentucky, with Baptist Health and SOS having already provided stretchers, IV fluids, tubing, dressings and more clinical supplies.
The Baptist Health Foundation Emergency Assistance Fund has also been expanded to assist staff members as well as the communities in need.
