While construction and renovations to the John & Vivian Williams Mother-Baby Unit at Baptist Health Paducah were completed in March, Baptist Health Foundation Paducah is still welcoming donations to pay for its $3 million share of the $5.5 million renovation project.
Ashley Lambert, a philanthropy officer with Baptist Health Foundation, said the foundation was still aiming to raise about $1.2 million.
The Mother-Baby Unit is for patients to recover after giving birth in the Labor and Delivery unit, and where parents and families are educated about newborn care. During the renovation process for the unit, Baptist Health Paducah updated postpartum suites, pediatric rooms, nursing stations, a physician lounge and a patient waiting area.
The unit has been accepting patients since March, Lambert said, adding the updates to the unit have been “very well received” from patients who have given birth there since the renovations.
Lambert got to experience the newly renovated Mother-Baby Unit first-hand in May when she gave birth to her second child at.
“I can say from personal experiences that it has all the conveniences of other state-of-the-art facilities,” Lambert said.
One of the donations Baptist Health Foundation received for the Mother-Baby Unit was an $11,000 grant from the Ronald McDonald House Charities of TriState, which was used to furnish a recently completed pediatric waiting room.
That room, filled with blue, yellow and green chairs and decorations, is intended for children and siblings who are visiting mothers and babies in the unit.
Part of the RMHC’s mission is to keep families together in their times of need. Giving a space for younger children to wait to meet the newest addition to their family seems to fit in with this goal.
“Creating this area to help families be together is a perfect example of the goals we strive to achieve,” Mike Love, RMHC chapter president said in a news release.
“I think this connection with being able to support the pediatric waiting room specifically was such a nice, perfect fit with that mission,” Lambert said.
While visitors to the Mother-Baby Unit are limited because of COVID-19, and children younger than 16 are not currently allowed to visit hospital patients, Lambert said she hopes the accommodations in the pediatric waiting room will appeal to siblings of the newborn babies.
Lambert also noted the staff in the Mother-Baby Unit were helping new parents when they cannot have as many visitors.
“Even though you don’t have all your family there, you still have a wonderful, very nurturing support system through the Baptist staff,” Lambert said.
Baptist Health Foundation is accepting donations of any size. Donors who would like their name listed on the donor wall or would like to have naming rights to a room would need to donate at least $10,000, which can be paid over a span of three to five years if necessary, Lambert added.
Those interested in supporting the Mother-Baby Unit or supporting mother, baby and neonatal services at Baptist Health Paducah can contact the Baptist Health Foundation at 270-575-2871.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
