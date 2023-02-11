A Baptist Health Paducah doctor who joined the hospital’s cardiology group last summer brings expertise in the heart’s electrical rhythm.
Electrophysiologist Dr. Vedran Oruc joined the Baptist Health Paducah cardiology team last July after spending eight years training under other cardiologists and electrophysiologists after finishing medical school. The move to Paducah also brings Oruc and his wife closer to some of his wife’s family members who live in the region.
Oruc described electrophysiology is a “sub-subspecialty” that compliments general cardiology. Having an electrophysiologist on staff allows that doctor to focus solely on a patient’s heart rhythm, while another cardiologist can focus on other issues of the heart such as its strength.
“As kind of things developed, we realized this was really a great community that needs heart rhythm care and be an exciting opportunity to try and expand the things that we can do for folks,” Oruc said.
There are certain procedures most cardiologists don’t typically perform that Oruc said he specializes in. One of those procedures is ablation, where a doctor goes into a patient’s heart and cauterizes parts of the heart to restore the heart’s normal electrical flow.
Oruc said he is also experienced with procedures involving specialty, more advanced pacemakers and defibrillators.
Only around 1,000 providers in the United States perform ablations, Oruc said. Since joining Baptist Health Paducah last summer, Oruc has performed over 125 ablations and over 50 specialty device placements.
Some of the common conditions that get patients referred to an electrophysiologist like Oruc include atrial fibrillation and ventricular arrhythmias.
Patients may not always know if they are experiencing heart rhythm issues. Oruc said many times, the only symptoms patients experience are fatigue and shortness of breath in different activities. However, Oruc said if someone feels like their heart is skipping or racing, or if they see their heart rate is elevated while experiencing fatigue or shortness of breath, that can be an early sign of heart rhythm issues.
More often nowadays, with more people tracking their physical activity through smart watches, Oruc said more people have access to EKGs and other heart rate information and are able to be diagnosed earlier in the process with a heart rhythm issue because of that extra information. Patients’ extended access to heart rhythm information and other technology that keeps track of heart health is making this an interesting time for electrophysiologists, Oruc said.
A lot of heart rhythm issues can be cured, and Oruc said people should not be afraid to seek medical advice for their heart if they think they are experiencing any issues.
