A Baptist Health Paducah doctor who joined the hospital’s cardiology group last summer brings expertise in the heart’s electrical rhythm.

Electrophysiologist Dr. Vedran Oruc joined the Baptist Health Paducah cardiology team last July after spending eight years training under other cardiologists and electrophysiologists after finishing medical school. The move to Paducah also brings Oruc and his wife closer to some of his wife’s family members who live in the region.

Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In