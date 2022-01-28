Baptist Health: Do not go to emergency room for COVID tests

As more people become hospitalized and hospitals become more crowded during the current COVID-19 wave, Baptist Health Paducah officials are asking the community to stop visiting the emergency room for COVID tests. Officials said those who come into the emergency department for only a COVID test are making it harder for those who need emergency treatment to get it in a timely manner.
“We are having issues with patients coming into the emergency room simply for testing. If you show up for routine testing, you will be delaying care of other patients, plus your wait will be extremely long,” Dr. Brad Housman, Baptist Health Paducah’s chief medical officer, said in a news release.
Housman said those who truly need emergency care should not hesitate to go to the closest emergency department.
For those seeking a COVID test, Housman suggested seeking out other options outside of the emergency department setting. Other options Housman suggested include visiting a primary care provider, Baptist Health Urgent Care, Wild Health or a Purchase District Health Department testing location.
Some minor symptoms of COVID-19, including coughing, congestion and body aches, can be treated at home, Housman said. However, Housman urged those who are experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath or low oxygen levels to visit their nearest emergency room.
With the wave of COVID cases and an increase in COVID-related hospitalizations, Housman encouraged people to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask and practice social distancing as much as possible.
