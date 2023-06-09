Baptist Health Wound Care is helping raise awareness of the risks of chronic wounds during the 10th annual Wound Care Awareness Week, June 5-9 and throughout the month. Baptist Health says educating the underserved chronic wound population about the importance of early detection and treatment of chronic wounds is a primary focus for the center.

According to a news release, Wound Care Awareness Week is designed to bring attention to the growing need for wound care. Nearly 7 million people are living with non-healing wounds in the United States and sadly the numbers continue to grow with unrealized risks. Wound care experts across the nation are dedicating the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the prevalence of chronic wounds and the advanced wound care solutions available.

