Baptist Health

Interventional structural cardiologists Michael Faulkner, MD, and Martin Rains, MD, celebrate the successful implementation of the 200th WATCHMAN device in patients who are at an elevated risk for stroke due to atrial fibrillation.

 Courtesy of Baptist Health Paducah

Baptist Health Paducah announced Wednesday that it’s celebrating a milestone in stroke prevention as the structural heart team has successfully implanted 200 WATCHMAN FLX devices in patients who are considered high-risk for stroke with non-valvular atrial fibrillation.

According to a Baptist Health news release, atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common heart rhythm disorder, affects millions worldwide. Before the WATCHMAN FLX device, patients with this condition relied on blood thinners to reduce the risk of stroke. However, blood thinners can be challenging to manage and may cause unwanted side effects. The WATCHMAN FLX is implanted in the heart in a one-time procedure through a catheter, similar to a standard stent procedure. It is placed in the left atrial appendage of the heart, blocking off the part which 91% of all strokes related to AFib originate.

