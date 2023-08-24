Baptist Health Paducah announced Wednesday that it’s celebrating a milestone in stroke prevention as the structural heart team has successfully implanted 200 WATCHMAN FLX devices in patients who are considered high-risk for stroke with non-valvular atrial fibrillation.
According to a Baptist Health news release, atrial fibrillation (AFib), a common heart rhythm disorder, affects millions worldwide. Before the WATCHMAN FLX device, patients with this condition relied on blood thinners to reduce the risk of stroke. However, blood thinners can be challenging to manage and may cause unwanted side effects. The WATCHMAN FLX is implanted in the heart in a one-time procedure through a catheter, similar to a standard stent procedure. It is placed in the left atrial appendage of the heart, blocking off the part which 91% of all strokes related to AFib originate.
The news release said Baptist Health Medical Group interventional structural cardiologist Martin Rains, MD, recently implanted his 100th device.
“This milestone signifies the consistent growth of our structural heart program,” Rains said in the news release. “We are happy to have amassed this procedural experience, as it demonstrates our ability to provide the best tailored option to each patient and give them all the ‘big city treatments’ here, closer to home.”
According to Rains, more than 95% of the implants placed have been successful with a less than 2% complication rate. In addition, this procedure has proven a 99% success rate in patients who have been fully taken off anticoagulations (blood thinners) and are receiving full stroke protection.
“Traditional blood thinners are excellent at preventing strokes in patients with atrial fibrillation, but they certainly lead to increased likelihood of bleeding problems,” Rains said in the news release. “For patients having, or at risk of having, these complications of the medicines, the WATCHMAN is a very effective and safe alternative.”
The news release said the hospital has a team of physicians who provide a comprehensive heart rhythm management program that includes implant devices, medication and rhythm control with a team that includes Rains; interventional structural cardiologist Michael Faulkner, MD; electrophysiologist Vedran Oruc, MD; and interventional cardiologist, Kenneth Ford, MD.
According to the news release, Baptist Health Paducah was the first in the region to offer the WATCHMAN FLX. For more information about options to treat atrial fibrillation, contact a primary care provider or cardiologist.
