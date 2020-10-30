Robin King, a retired nurse, knows the importance of screenings and is faithful in keeping her annual mammogram appointment.
But this year was different. When King received a card in the mail from Baptist Health Paducah reminding her that it was time for a mammogram, she put it aside for the time being.
“During the pandemic, everything closed down,” she said. “I got the card in the mail and thought I would do it later in the fall. All my mammograms have been fine and I just put it off. But something about that card just haunted me.”
King listened to her instinct and made the appointment this spring. This time her mammogram was not fine.
She was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, a noninvasive breast cancer, meaning it had not spread out of the milk duct and had a low risk of being invasive.
Baptist Health Paducah breast navigator Mindy Cartwright, RT(R)(M) (CT), CN-BI, contacted King almost immediately, following her mammogram.
“I’m a RN, but it’s so different when you are on this side,” King said. “Mindy just took over where I couldn’t because of anxiety and fear. She took care of it all for me.
“When I had the ultrasound, she was waiting. When I had my biopsy, Mindy was there. I didn’t have to think about what to do next. I was able to hand it over and let someone else be my advocate. She is precious.”
As a breast navigator, Cartwright is able to help women through their entire breast cancer journey. She gives patients her phone number, in case they have any questions or concerns, while their ordering physician contacts them with their biopsy results.
As a mammography tech, “often times I wouldn’t see the patient again after their biopsy diagnosis,” she said. “Now, after their biopsy, this is where my job starts. I try to call the patient the next day after an abnormal finding is seen on their mammogram. I try to expedite things. I want to give them a peace of mind that they will have an answer. I’m talking to people, providing resources and education they might need.”
An unlikely benefit of the job is developing friendships with her patients, including King. “My whole job is relationships, building friendships, knowing that they have a friend,” Cartwright said. “If I don’t have an answer, I make sure I can get what they need. I’m there from the very beginning.”
King chose surgeon April Jackson, MD, for her lumpectomy, and she recently completed radiation treatments at Baptist Health’s Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center.
Looking back, King is grateful for the card she received in the mail and her gut instinct to not delay her appointment. “It very well could have been a lifesaver,” she said. “I’m so glad I went.”
Baptist Health Paducah has been designated as a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The ACR recognizes breast-imaging centers that have earned accreditation in mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, and breast ultrasound (including ultrasound-guided breast biopsy).
Baptist Health offers low digital mammograms using the latest 3D technology, to help detect breast cancer as early as possible. To schedule an exam, phone 270.575.2662, Option 2.
