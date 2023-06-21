Baptist Health Paducah has announced its sixth annual Pre-Med Academy for college students interested in attending medical school. This year 24 students were selected to participate in the 8-week program.
During the next eight weeks, students will have the opportunity to shadow over 30 different physicians and healthcare providers in various hospital departments. These departments include bariatrics, cardiology, emergency, family practice, neurology and neurosurgery, oncology/radiation therapy, pulmonary, podiatry, pediatrics, radiology, rehab services and urology. A unique aspect of this program that many students also look forward to is the opportunity to spend time observing physicians in the operating room during surgery.
The academy is structured to assist students in the development of their future medical careers by giving them valuable experience. After completing the program, students can call on Baptist Health for references, speak to their hands-on experiences in medical school interviews and can gain a clearer picture of where their passion lies within the medical field.
“It is important to me to see all kinds of careers so I am aware of all the opportunities that are out there and how they work together for the best possible care for the patient,” said Aubrey Morse, Pre-Med Academy student. “I hope to learn about all aspects of medicine and what I am most passionate about. It has already been a great experience and I have gotten to interact with some amazing providers.”
This year’s students include: Austin Balabas, Barrett Buchanan, Connor Blalock, Matthew Crabtree, Renee Chua, Sabastyn Dkhillon, Ariel Fox, Abbigail Gaugler, Brian Heine, Ashley Kendall, Kennedy Lamb, Kate LeBuhn, Megan Lorch, Jake Miller, Aubrey Morse, Rajvi Patel, Christopher Patton, Corey Patton, Tori Perdue, Ethan Roberts, Alexis Roof, Emma Schaaf, Peyton Tomassi and Lillian Wisner.
This class represents 12 colleges including Aurora University, Bellarmine University, Harvard, Murray State University, Ole Miss, Perdue, Rhodes College, Southern Illinois University, University of Kentucky, University of Mississippi, West Kentucky Community and Technical College and Western Kentucky University.
Pre-Med Academy is a paid program that requires students to work approximately 24-32 hours a week. All current and future applicants must have completed at least one semester of college. Each applicant was also required to provide a transcript of their latest semester of college showing a cumulative GPA of a 3.5 or higher. For more information regarding the Pre-Med Academy, contact physician recruiter, Connie Overstreet at 270-415-7795.
