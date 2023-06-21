PADNWS-06-21-23 PRE-MED ACADEMY - PHOTO

The year's Baptist Health Paducah Pre-Med Academy will have 24 students who are interested in attending medical school.

 Contributed photo

Baptist Health Paducah has announced its sixth annual Pre-Med Academy for college students interested in attending medical school. This year 24 students were selected to participate in the 8-week program.

During the next eight weeks, students will have the opportunity to shadow over 30 different physicians and healthcare providers in various hospital departments. These departments include bariatrics, cardiology, emergency, family practice, neurology and neurosurgery, oncology/radiation therapy, pulmonary, podiatry, pediatrics, radiology, rehab services and urology. A unique aspect of this program that many students also look forward to is the opportunity to spend time observing physicians in the operating room during surgery.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In