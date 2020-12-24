Wednesday marked a big day for Baptist Health Paducah, as the hospital received its first round of COVID-19 vaccines just in time for Christmas to begin administering Moderna vaccinations to health care workers.
“I chose to get the vaccine because I’ve seen what it does to everybody — the virus itself. I’ve taken care of many patients and it’s very detrimental,” Registered Nurse Marsha Caughlin told The Sun. “I wanted to partake in the advancement in medicine, so we can get over this long hump that we’re on right now.”
Caughlin, a COVID unit nurse, was the hospital’s first vaccine recipient Wednesday afternoon. The first vaccination elicited applause by people in the room, and the nurse said she was extremely excited about receiving it. She also reported feeling “completely OK” afterward.
“I would recommend to get it,” she added. “From all the studies that I’ve read personally, I feel like it’s a great advancement in our medicine and people shouldn’t be afraid of it as they are. There’s always going to be risk to anything we do, so I think it’s a great thing.”
She was joined by several others in the first group of hospital employees who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which included Dr. Joseph Ashburn, a neurologist and stroke services director for Baptist Health Paducah.
He called it a “super exciting moment,” noting that people have been fighting the coronavirus for the better part of eight or nine months.
“This feels like just one of the biggest and best breakthroughs to come our way in the fight against COVID,” Ashburn said.
The two health care workers weren’t alone in their excitement, as hospital president Chris Roty and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman were also present to observe the occasion and shared similar sentiments.
“We’ve got a nice process we’ve been working on for several weeks, so we’re just excited that the vaccines are here and we’re just ready to get things rolling,” Roty said.
Houseman said Baptist Health Paducah was fortunate to receive the Moderna vaccination for COVID-19 as their allocation from the state, which totaled 1,200 doses Wednesday.
Housman explained that the recommendation, or mandate, from the state government was to focus efforts on health care workers and, specifically, on “frontline” workers, such as people in emergency rooms, people on hospital floors caring for patients or those with day-to-day patient interactions.
“That’s been our primary focus,” he said. “To try and get as many of those providers and nurses in as we can and then, as we get those folks done, we’ll spread out and finish vaccinating the rest of the people on our workforce. Past that, then we’ll start to look at providers in the community and then high-risk patient populations.”
As of Wednesday, Housman didn’t know when the next shipment date will be or the amount, but they’ve been told that the state anticipates regular shipments.
“Some of it certainly will depend on populations and how hospitals are doing with their current supply, but they’re monitoring that very closely and they’ll move vaccine around as necessary, even to the point of we may or may not get Moderna next time,” he said. “They may send us the other one — the Pfizer — so, we are prepared to have either vaccine shipped to us. We can handle either one, store it, work with it and so, we’re ready for whatever the state makes available to us.”
He acknowledged it’s been a long year and, “for the longest time,” it didn’t have a lot to offer in terms of medications, treatments or prevention, so he said it’s exciting to finally offer some prevention.
“A lot of folks have maybe said this is the beginning of the end of COVID,” he added. “I hope that that’s true, but for that to be the case, we’re still going to need the cooperation of the public — still going to need to keep up our masking and distancing and the like, while we’re getting the vaccine process rolling and we need the public to consider taking the vaccine.”
Housman, who planned to get his vaccination Wednesday, also encouraged people to do their homework, to read about it, speak with their primary care provider about the vaccine and to make an informed decision.
“I know there’s a lot of hesitancy with vaccines in general and a lot of concern about this with it being a new virus, a new vaccine, a new technology,” he said. “But I hope the excitement that you see today with the providers, and the eagerness of our doctors and nurse practitioners and nurses to sign up for the vaccine and eagerness to be the first to receive it — I hope that the public sees that and is reassured by that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.