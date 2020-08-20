Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Brad Housman offered his thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and where the community stands during a McCracken County Public Library virtual program Wednesday.
“It certainly has impacted our life in ways we never thought possible, and unfortunately I feel like it’s here to stay for quite some time,” Housman told the dozen or so participants over Zoom.
Housman briefly spoke about the state of pandemic around the globe before focusing on Kentucky — where all 120 counties have recorded at least one case — and the immediate area. The case count throughout the state, Housman noted, has nearly doubled in just six weeks time, but western Kentucky has stayed steady.
“Our testing rate at the hospital has been consistent with probably 10 or fewer positives per week,” he said. “Mayfield and the Graves County area have been areas that have had more incidents of cases. For the most part, western Kentucky has been pretty consistent.”
Housman detailed some internal Baptist Health numbers that he tracks while monitoring the pandemic for the area:
• Pre-procedure asymptomatic positives, which are people tested for COVID-19 before having an unrelated procedure performed. Of the 7,500 tested so far, there have been only 24 positives.
• Symptomatic patients brought in through the ER, unrelated emergency room intakes that test positive and display symptoms. Of the 1,148 tested, 55 came back positive.
• Urgent care cases. Of the 2,361 tested in urgent care, 171 have been positively diagnosed.
At the time of his presentation, only seven COVID-19-positive patients were being given inpatient care at the facility. Housman also noted that just 1.6% of the over 15,000 COVID-19 tests performed at Baptist have been positive.
All of these numbers, Housman said, look fairly positive when compared with the state and the rest of the country.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been 408 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in McCracken County and just north of 1,700 in the eight-county Purchase Area.
On the subject of students returning to school, Housman praised area institutions: “I know, from talking with them, that they’ve really invested a lot of time in (figuring out) how to clean their schools and provide as safe an environment as possible.”
In between discussion of local cases and background information on COVID-19, Housman spoke about the possibility of a vaccine and the uncertain timeline of that process.
“We really only have seven vaccines (in the world) that are in that Phase 3 stage (large-scale efficacy trials) and none in the U.S. that would meet approval,” he said. “I think we have to keep in mind that this is a very accelerated process.”
He also spoke about recent news stories about Russian and Chinese vaccines, and his concern that they may have rubber-stamped them a bit too quickly.
“I would not be concerned or upset about Russia or China having something we don’t, because really I’m a little more concerned that they might be rushing the process more than need be.”
For more information on COVID-19 locally and in Kentucky, visit www.purchasehealth.org/ coronavirus-2019/ or www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
