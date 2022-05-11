A Metropolis man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing FNB Bank on Lone Oak Road while carrying a shovel.
Deputies arrested Reginald Thomas, 66, of Metropolis, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon in Metropolis. Thomas was booked at the Massac County Jail in Illinois. Upon extradition to Kentucky, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said he would be charged with first-degree robbery.
Around 9:06 a.m. Tuesday, FNB Bank on Lone Oak Road reported a robbery, stating that a man came into the bank carrying a shovel and demanded that the teller give him money from the drawer, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The sheriff’s office said the robbery suspect then left the bank after being given a sum of money.
Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said in a Facebook Live video that deputies, detectives and K-9 officers with the sheriff’s office quickly responded to the scene in Lone Oak.
Detectives found through surveillance video that the robbery suspect approached the bank on foot, then fled in the same direction he came from, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives later identified a vehicle the robbery suspect arrived in the area with. The sheriff’s office said detectives were able to confirm that the registered vehicle owner was also the robbery suspect. The suspect was identified as Thomas, according to the sheriff’s office.
Metropolis Police found Thomas’ vehicle around 12:30 p.m., but he was not in it. The sheriff’s office said a manhunt continued, and Thomas was located around 3:30 p.m. in Metropolis, where he was taken into custody without incident.
The sheriff’s office also said detectives executed a search warrant at a Metropolis home, and recovered “numerous items of evidence, including money that was taken during the robbery.”
Thomas is on federal parole for a prior bank robbery conviction, according to the sheriff’s office. He also has pending criminal cases in multiple counties. The sheriff’s office said Thomas has warrants on failing to appear in McCracken Circuit Court and a federal parole violation warrant.
Metropolis Police Department, Paducah Police Department and the FBI assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
