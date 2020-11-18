Paducah’s Hinkleville Road has a new restaurant opening its doors soon for customers with the arrival of Missouri-based chain Bandana’s Bar-B-Q.
First opening in 1996, Bandana’s Bar-B-Q currently has locations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Iowa, but Paducah will mark its first in Kentucky. The Paducah location is set to open at 5004 Hinkleville Road, by the Pear Tree Inn, which previously housed Hananoki and underwent extensive renovations.
Bandana’s Bar-B-Q serves “southern-style” hand-cut to order barbecue, along with many different sides, such as beans, garlic bread and fried okra. It’s seasoned with dry rub and cooked without sauce, according to its website. The restaurant smokers also operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“We do a lot of business with Drury Hotels,” CEO Rick White told The Sun.
“(It) is our landlord, so they’re able to steer us to some pretty good locations around our four different states. Actually, Kentucky is going to be our fifth state. They’ve been talking to me about that location down there that had been available for a while and we went down and checked it out — thought it’d be a good spot for us.”
A lot of work went into the Hinkleville Road building and White described it as basically a brand new restaurant. They “demoed it all the way down to the four walls.” The renovations included a new roof, signage, HVAC system, plumbing, electrical, flooring and restrooms.
It’s been in progress for some time and they temporarily stopped work when the COVID-19 pandemic started, White said.
“We decided to get started back up in August,” he added. “It’s just now pretty much getting completed this week.”
White said it has already hired about 50 people so far and it’s targeted a late November opening date, but that could change. He also anticipates just opening for dinner for the first week or two, as everyone gets settled in, before opening for lunch time too. It will be open seven days a week.
“Right now, it’s November 30th,” he said, on opening.
“That could move a day or two, just depending on how training goes. We’ve begun hiring and really can’t get the full-fledged training going until we get our final occupancy permit, which is going to be this week. But right now, we’re shooting for November 30th.”
White acknowledged that it’s tough opening a restaurant during the pandemic — which comes with health-related limitations on dining capacity — but he said Bandana’s Bar-B-Q has a “great” carryout business that was well established, in addition to catering, so it already had that model figured out.
“We’re real proud of our food and (it’s) pretty much all from scratch, for the most part, and it just tastes good,” he added. “We’ve been in business for just about 25 years, starting in St. Louis, and that will be our 30th location.”
Visit bandanasbbq.com for the restaurant’s menu and more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.