The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded $4,520 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds to Ballard County.
The award, authorized on Sept. 27, is to assist with emergency replacement of a drainage structure on Albert Hook Road, also known as County Road 1101.
The 24-by-3-foot culvert, which carries a tributary of Little Humphreys Creek under the roadway, has deteriorated to a point where the roadway surface requires constant repairs, officials said.
Albert Hook Road runs between LaCenter Road (Ky. 802) and Hinkleville Road (Ky. 358) just south of LaCenter. The damaged culvert is along Albert Hook Road 1.2 miles east of Ky. 802.
The Ballard County Road Department plans to replace the existing culvert as soon as weather allows, once the new culvert is delivered.
The KYTC Division of Rural and Municipal Aid holds a portion of city and county road funds to help cover such emergencies. A check will be issued to the Ballard County Fiscal Court that will be responsible for administering the funds.
