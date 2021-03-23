Ballard Memorial High School senior Chloe Glisson wants to provide a fun learning environment for her future students, as she plans to become an elementary school teacher one day.
“I just have a passion with working with children, and I just had a lot of great elementary school teachers and they just kind of inspired me to go into this,” Glisson said.
The 17-year-old student remembers having “Ms. Bray,” or Jackie Bray, as one of her teachers at Ballard County Elementary School.
“She just kind of made it like every day when you went into her class, it was just fun. She was just always a very fun teacher, and she never made things boring,” Glisson said.
“I want to do that and make sure that kids can come and have a fun place to go. I don’t want them to think, ‘Oh, well, it’s just school. I’m going to go be bored all day.’ ”
Instead, Glisson wants students to come to school, have fun and feel like it’s their second home, which is how Bray made her feel in elementary school.
“I’ve always had it on my mind, but I really came to the realization of wanting to do it actually just a few months ago really,” she said, on teaching. “I went through many different job ideas, but I was always coming back to working with children and wanting to teach.”
She had considered social work, occupational therapy to work with children with sensory disorders, and going into business. Now, she’s decided on majoring in elementary education and plans to attend Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. She also hopes to earn a master’s degree.
“I really would like to teach kindergarten,” she said.
“I think that kindergarten really is important to just start your whole career in school. I feel like kindergarten is the year that you’re really getting to know some of the educational things that you need to know to get through school.”
Glisson, daughter of Monica and Casey Glisson of Kevil, is the Paducah Bank Teen of the Week.
Every Tuesday, The Sun publishes profile stories on area high school seniors chosen from a group of nominees for Teen of the Week recognition. Around the end of the school year, a committee names one of these students as Teen of the Year, which carries a $5,000 scholarship. Another student will receive the Inspiration Award and a $1,000 scholarship.
At Ballard Memorial, Glisson has earned a 3.91 unweighted cumulative grade-point average.
She’s a Beta Club member, head editor for the yearbook and news editor/producer for the school’s weekly newscast. She’s a former member of Pep Club and the girls a cappella choir, Bomber Belles. She was student council class president as a junior, and is vice president as a senior.
She’s particularly involved in Future Business Leaders of America, having been part of it for four years. She’s held positions in the local chapter and FBLA Region 1 chapter, including local chapter president and Region 1 president.
Glisson likened FBLA to being her “second family.”
“It’s taught me so many things to have throughout life, like leadership skills, and it’s really been an eye-opener from my freshman year when I walked in there and I was so scared to even speak in front of the class, to when I became a Region (1) reporter — I was speaking in front of like, thousands of people at my spring conference, and different things like that,” she said.
“It’s really helped me with my confidence, and my adviser (Korrie Purcell) is just really great. She supports me through everything and encourages me through everything.”
Outside of school, she sings in her church’s praise band and she was selected as a Paducah Bank Teen Ambassador as a junior. She’s also babysat for different families, among other work experience.
With high school graduation growing nearer, Glisson has some mixed emotions about leaving her friends and home to go off to college over two hours away, but she’s still excited to see what happens in life after graduation.
“I’m a tad bit nervous, but as of right now, I think the excitement (wins) over my nervousness,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.