A Wickliffe teen was recently named as one of 60 students nationwide to receive a Davis Scholarship by United World College-USA.
Haley Doke, a 17-year-old Ballard County native, was overjoyed at the news that she would be attending the New Mexico international high school, which her sister Taylor graduated from in 2018.
“My sister has always been my support system and her getting into this school opened up the door for me to make the same advancements,” the Blandville native said. “I am interested in UWC not only for the new learning environment and the challenges but to also expand my cultural understandings.”
Her family is over the moon as well.
“We are so thankful for this blessing. Haley has worked so hard to earn everything,” Mary Lovelace, Doke’s grandmother, said. “We are beyond proud and ready to see where Haley goes in life.”
One of the chief takeaways Doke hopes to gain from her studies out west is a “worldlier view.” The school’s 18 campuses across the globe are geared specifically towards that, with a mission statement aimed at “(uniting) cultures through education, thus creating a peaceful, sustainable world.”
Doke hopes that the school’s two-year pre-university will prepare her for a future as a civil rights lawyer.
“I want to be a human rights attorney,” she told The Sun. “I think going to UWC will expose me to many different backgrounds and give me a better look on the struggles that people of all different genders, races, and ethnic backgrounds experience. UWC will also give me a leg up for better scholarships to college.
Even with COVID-19 making everyone’s futures a little more uncertain, Doke is excited to set off on this life journey after finishing her junior year at Ballard County High School this spring.
“The added stress of the pandemic has made the traveling more complicated and I’m being careful to make sure I stay healthy,” she said. “The idea of being so far away from home for the first time is quite scary but I think it will help me grow and mature as a person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.