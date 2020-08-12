Over the last few years moving through the ranks of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents (KASS), Casey Allen couldn’t have predicted he’d become president in the middle of a pandemic, amid questions of when and how schools can and should reopen.
The Ballard County school system announced Allen’s election to the one-year position Monday.
In an interview Tuesday, Allen characterized his role as primarily that of a spokesman, tasked with giving opinions to various state-level organizations and legislative bodies.
“When I sit on those committees, I represent all 171 districts,” said Allen, now in his ninth year overseeing the Ballard school system.
“I can’t and I don’t just say what’s good for Ballard County and what’s good for west Kentucky.”
Allen said discussions around reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic have thrown the disparity between urban and rural school systems into sharp relief.
“In rural Kentucky … we look at our (positive virus test) numbers and we struggle to compare ourselves to Jefferson County, Fayette County, Warren County,” he said.
“The last information I saw said there were eight active cases of COVID-19 in Ballard County.”
Gov. Andy Beshear has recommended that all schools across the state open remotely and suspend in-person classes until September — a decision Allen said makes sense for areas with more positive tests, but many in his district disagree with.
“People (in Ballard) want their kids back in school, and they want their kids back in school sooner, not later,” Allen said, but added “we’re all expected to play by the same rules.”
Outside the pandemic, Allen said he expects to tackle issues like pension and funding — issues that “will always be here,” and said he draws on the relationships he’s developed during his time with KASS and in the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA).
And it’s not just in public health matters where he expects he’ll have to work a balancing act between policies that benefit bigger population centers and those that benefit rural districts.
“It’s a little bit of a tightrope to walk that line and get good decisions made.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.