Corbin Foster wants to work as an electrician or a technician in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, known informally as HVAC. Now in his second year in the industrial maintenance program at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, he is learning the tools of the trade that will help him find a career soon after graduating from high school.
The senior at Ballard Memorial High School is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Industrial maintenance involves studying electricity, motor controls and pumps. The field involves a wide range of career options.
“I enjoy working with my hands on things,” Foster said. “I enjoy figuring out how to wire something up. It’s just really satisfactory, to wire something up and it works the first time.”
Foster plans on attending West Kentucky Community and Technical College after graduation to get more training in the field, but he has already earned certification through the career and technical center. Foster has earned 2F certification in gas metal arc welding.
Foster works at Smokey D’s Family Restaurant in La Center, a job he has had for more than two years. In his spare time, he enjoys hunting and fishing and plays guitar in his church band.
Foster is the son of Cindy Morgan of Barlow and Jim Foster of Barlow.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as industrial maintenance, carpentry, machine tool technology, automotive technology, welding and electricity that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
