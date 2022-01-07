Ballard senior plugged into pursuing electrical career

Rawlin Brooking wants to have a career in electricity, and his field at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center has included four years of study in the industrial maintenance program.
The Ballard Memorial High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Industrial maintenance helps students prepare for careers in a variety of fields.
“I have studied electrical principles, fluid powers, motor controls and pretty much any other class that I could possibly take for this pathway, to try to become an electrician,” Brooking said.
“I was really wanting to become an electrician, like a residential electrician and become part of a union so I could work in construction. Another possibility that I was thinking about was going into industrial maintenance itself and become an electrician for them, installing motors and different equipment.”
Brooking has already obtained certifications in safety issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as well as dual-credit certifications.
Brooking said he got into industrial maintenance as a freshman after hearing about the field from a coworker.
“I started working when I was 13, and one of my coworkers was a retired electrician,” he said. “He was saying how cool it was, and he and I would wire up chicken houses and things like that, fixing them. I just found it fun and entertaining to wire up and install fans and lights. It just got me hooked.”
After going through more than three years of classes, Brooking has found even more to enjoy about the field.
“It’s all hands-on,” he said. “I understand more about it whenever it’s hands-on than sitting in a classroom and trying to learn from a book. I understand more whenever I’m hooking stuff up and actually seeing what I’m doing.
“I enjoy math and science — not as much science, but mainly math. I’ve always been pretty keen on my math. It’s just always been easy for me, while science has been kind of entertaining and enjoyable.”
Brooking said he was divided between continuing study at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College or entering the workforce after graduating this spring.
“I’m really hoping to get through my classes and try to get to work as fast as I can,” he said.
Thomas Curtsinger is Brooking’s instructor in industrial maintenance at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center.
“He’s always been one of my go-to students,” he said of Brooking. “Whenever I’d say we need to start doing a project, his hand would always go up and be the first to volunteer. He never has backed down from any challenge that I put in front of him.
“He’s always the first to take on a challenge, and he’s always the first one to ask a question if he doesn’t know. He’s somebody who’s willing to learn and somebody who is that eager to pick it up.”
Curtsinger said Brooking has a good mind for electrical work.
“He’s got a great work ethic,” he said. “He works at it and he gets the job done. He puts in his time and he makes sure that if his name is on it, it’s done correctly.”
Brooking is the son of Mark and Lauri of Wickliffe.
