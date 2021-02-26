Ballard Memorial High School student Kayla Osborne may have gotten a slightly late start only taking welding her senior year, but she has certainly made up for lost time.
The senior is in her first year of instruction, taking three welding periods per day at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, with an eye on making it her career.
“This is the first year she’s taken it, and she has really just excelled,” said Robert Sterling, welding instructor.
“She steps up to take the lead role, and she welds from the time she walks in until the time she leaves. She’s looking at possibly a career in welding, so she’s taking it very serious.”
Osborne admits she had wanted to get into welding for some time.
“My interest hadn’t really sparked until my senior year came around,” said Osborne, this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky’s Technical Student of the Week.
“I have several friends from school that had been in welding, and they were telling me about it and how it was very beneficial.”
Osborne, whose parents are Darrell and April Grimm, is planning to attend either the Kentucky Welding Institute in Fleming County or the Hobart Welding School in Troy, Ohio, to get the rest of her needed certifications. She would like to stay in the area and find work in the local marine industry.
The 17-year-old isn’t the least bit concerned about the overall lack of females involved in the predominantly-male welding trade.
“I’m so used to it, because I’ve got two welding classes where it’s all boys and I’m the only girl. I have just learned to live with it, they don’t bother me,” she said.
Osborne is also heading up the all-girls team from Ballard Career and Technical Center participating in the national competition known as the Solar Car Challenge.
“We’re building a solar car to take to Texas in July,” Sterling said, “and Kayla has taken the lead role in it as team captain.”
“She’s doing great. She’s got a good head on her shoulders, she’s disciplined, very respectful, and to me, she’s just the epitome of a great student.”
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Marshall County Technical Center, Murray/Calloway County Area Technology Center, and Paducah Innovation Hub.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as welding, automotive technology, carpentry, electricity, industrial maintenance and machine tool technology that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
