Jesse Lynn is in his fourth year of study in the industrial maintenance technician program at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, and he has found that the program’s instruction can be applied to many other areas of the workforce.
The Ballard Memorial High School senior is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week.
Lynn said that the industrial maintenance program interested him more than the other programs when he was choosing a program of study.
“Not very many people are in this pathway,” he said. “I kind of got the one-on-one (instruction) from the teacher, and I got to learn a little bit more than most kids.”
Almost four years later, Lynn said it is a subject that comes easy to him.
“I find that some day-to-day things, I can relate it to this,” he said. “Instead of just industrial, it works for a lot of other things, too.”
Lynn said that after graduation, he wants to find a job in one of the local plants and get into a maintenance track.
Lynn will take part in the SkillsUSA competitions this year for the first time.
Thomas Curtsinger is Lynn’s instructor in the industrial maintenance program.
“Jesse has always been someone where, if he has a hydraulics class, he applies what he got out of the electricity class,” he said. “Then, he takes what he got out of that and applies it to the mechanics class, the robotics class.
“He’s been able to link everything together — like you really should. When you strive to go through this, you should have someone who is well-rounded in every area. Jesse is one of those people who is able to put it all together as one package.”
Curtsinger said area businesses like Phoenix Paper, Swift & Staley and Ingevity donated equipment to the technical center.
“That actually puts a kid’s hands on real-world things,” he said. “Most of the things that we would get in our regular factory-built trainers — those are on such a small scale. Whenever I had the opportunity with my advisory group to put together real-life, industrial-sized equipment, that’s what I want (the students) to work on. I want them to work on the things that they are actually going to see out there in the real world.”
Lynn is a four-year member of the BMHS football team, playing on the offensive and defensive lines. In his spare time, he enjoys working with his hands.
Lynn is the son of Kelly Lane of La Center.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 31 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, the 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and Paducah Area Technical Center.
The Ballard County Career and Technical Center serves students from Ballard Memorial High School.
Along with industrial maintenance, the area technology center offers courses in agriculture, business, family and consumer science, health science and welding.
AGC of Western Kentucky will host a banquet in April for this year’s 29 Technical Center Students of the Week. Students will receive prizes, and Technical Center Students of the Year and an overall Regional Technical Center Student of the Year will be announced.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in many career areas that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in western Kentucky.
