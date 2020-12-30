Ballard County Schools’ students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Monday, in keeping with the district’s approved calendar.
Superintendent Casey Allen announced Tuesday that all schools in the district will follow the same schedule as prior to going all-virtual on Nov. 4.
In-person classes will be held Monday through Thursday for students who chose that option, and all students will be virtual learners on Fridays, according to Ballard schools.
Students who were in-person learners on Nov. 4 will be considered in-person learners, and students who were virtual learners will still be considered virtual learners, Allen explained. Parents have the option to change their child’s learning style, but they are asked to contact the school’s office at 270-665-8400 as soon as possible if they would like to change.
Parents also are reminded to let their school know if their child tested positive for COVID-19 or has been put on quarantine. They may call the school, or use the secure reporting link at https://form.123formbuilder.com/5653108.
