The Ballard County School District has sought input from community members and district employees about areas of improvement for the school system.
The next step in the process will be to take the suggestions from a survey issued by the district and build on that.
Community members and district employees had two weeks to fill out a survey that asked for input on how to make the school district a better servant to the community. The survey closed on April 1, and district officials are ready for the next step.
Superintendent Casey Allen said that “it has been a long while” since the district went through a strategic planning process.
“We had a lot of turnover in our administrative roles this year,” he said. “We lost our assistant superintendent to another district; David Meinschein became the superintendent at Livingston County. Our (director of pupil personnel), Bob Wilson, retired, so our high school principal (Leslee Davis) moved up and took the DPP job, and we had to fill our high school principal position.
“With all of the change going on, it felt to me like a good time to stop and ask our community, ‘What are your expectations of us and what we’re doing?’ to make sure that we are meeting the needs of our community.”
The district hired a strategic planning organization, The Studer Group, to coordinate a strategic planning process for the school district.
“We did a little bit of work on that (last week), with our group of administrators talking about what we want our schools to be in five years and what we want our schools to be for our community in five years,” Allen said.
Allen said the strategic planning process “covers a little bit of everything.”
“We’re early enough in the process that we have not set the priority statements for our strategic plan,” he said. “But, what we have talked about so far has been: What are the things that worked well for our parents? What are the things we need to improve in terms of instruction and communication and opportunities for our students?
“It is a little early to talk about what our specific strategic plan’s goals are going to be, but the conversations have all been great.”
The district sent out an anonymous survey to be filled out by district employees and community members over a two-week period ending April 1.
“In the first step, we did focus groups,” Allen said of the input process. “We invited specific groups of parents, community members, classified employees (where degrees are not required), certified employees — primarily teachers — and students.
“We had over 70 people — we invited a whole lot more than that — and it was an in-person focus group. We had them come in and sit down and talk with us about what was working and wasn’t working. Having that face-to-face gave us a place to start.”
Allen said he sat in on the sessions and took notes, using them to create the survey that the district released.
“The next step will be to bring back together the steering committee,” he said. “The steering committee is primarily administrators. Our goal will be to go to each one of the groups and talk about survey results and then get the steering committee back together. That will be in mid-April.
“At that point, we will start coming up with what are going to be our priority areas for our strategic plan.”
Allen said he hoped to wrap up the process in early summer so the ideas expressed by community members and school district employees can be used in the 2022-23 school year.
“I think, for us, it’s good every now and then to recalibrate and say, ‘We exist to serve our community’ — and we believe that — and then to ask them, ‘Are we doing a good job? Are we serving you well?’ ” Allen said. “If there are areas that we need to improve, then, by golly, we need to improve them.”
Allen has been the superintendent of Ballard County schools since 2012. The Ballard County School District has four schools — preschool, elementary, middle and high schools — with more than 1,100 total students enrolled this year.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
