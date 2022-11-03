There has been a recent outbreak of type A influenza, enough to cause the closing of a neighboring county’s schools and have local school districts considering the same action.
The Ballard County School District announced Wednesday that its schools will be closed today (Thursday) and Friday due to the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff.
“Our district student attendance rate has dropped below 70%, and we are using all of the substitute staff we have on our rolls to try and keep classrooms, facilities and buses operational,” said Superintendent Casey Allen.
“We can’t really use our nontraditional instruction (NTI) days, either. We have teachers too sick to teach and students too sick to learn. NTI days require a certain level of participation to count, and we don’t believe we could meet that threshold.”
Cafeteria staff will prepare food both days for pick-up at the back doors of each school’s cafeteria. Pick-up times at each school will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.
For more information, parents are advised to contact the cafeteria manager at their child’s school: Lori Williams at Ballard County Elementary at 270-665-8400, ext. 2208 or lori.williams@ballard.kyschools.us or Leeann Harvey at Ballard County Middle School or Ballard Memorial High School at 270-665-8400, ext. 2536, or leeann.harvey@ballard.kyschools.us.
Ballard County students, faculty and staff are still coping with the news that a Ballard County Middle School student was killed Tuesday in a traffic accident. More information about the accident has not been made available.
In light of that tragedy, student counseling services still will be available by appointment at BCMS and BMHS today and Friday. Those seeking those services are asked to contact Ashley Bodell at BCMS at 270-665-8400, ext. 2303, or ashley.bodell@ballard.kyschools.us or Kara Curran at 270-665-8400, ext. 2503, or kara.curran@ballard.kyschools.us to make an appointment.
Other announcements made by the Ballard County School District on Wednesday include:
• All school-affiliated daycares will be closed today and Friday.
• All BCMS athletic events are canceled on today.
• 21st Century after-school programs will be in session at BCES and BCMS will be closed today.
• Little League athletic events at BCES will be held on schedule on Saturday.
During the closed days, custodial staff will do extra-deep cleaning and sanitizing facilities, Allen said.
“We plan to be back in session as usual on Monday,” he said.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said his office was monitoring the situation closely.
“There’s a potential, honestly, that we may have to close Friday and Monday to get an extended break to, hopefully, break this up,” he said. “We’ve had eight consecutive days of dropping attendance.
“District-wide (Wednesday), we were right at 82% for students, and we’ve got close to 20% of our staff that are out sick or out taking care of sick family members.”
Carter said that at the end of last week, attendance was at 92% for McCracken County schools compared with Wednesday’s rate of just over 82%.
“We’re going to keep a close eye on it and maintain a safe learning environment,” he said.
Paducah Superintendent Donald Shively said the flu hasn’t been as prevalent among the schools in his district as it has been in others.
“As a school district, we’re not experiencing the significant impact like what I’m hearing out of other districts,” he said. “Over the last two days, we have dipped down to 89% attendance.
“We had an elementary school on Tuesday be down to 83%, which is something that alerts that there might be something significant coming at that building. Now, it’s back up to 87 or 88% (Wednesday).”
Shively said his office would continue to monitor the situation closely.
“If we need to, we will make the decision to do what we need to for our students and staff and families and community as healthy as possible,” he said.
According to healthline.com, type A influenza is a contagious viral infection that attacks the respiratory system. Common symptoms include coughing, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat, fever, headache, fatigue, chills and body aches.
The website states that the symptoms can clear on their own with ample rest and fluid intake. In other cases, a doctor may prescribe antiviral medication to fight the infection.
People who contract the flu are contagious from at least a day before symptoms are experienced through five days after the symptoms begin.
People can prevent the flu by washing their hands regularly, avoiding large crowds, covering the mouth or nose when coughing or sneezing and staying home if developing a fever for at least 24 hours after it goes away.
