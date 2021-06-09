Ballard Memorial High School athletics director, teacher and coach Tim Adams was named the principal at the school, the district announced Tuesday. He succeeds Leslee Davis, who will become the Ballard County School District director of pupil personnel on July 1.
“It is an honor to be chosen to as the next leader of Ballard Memorial High School,” Adams said. “I look forward to working with all stakeholders to make the best decisions every day for every student.
“We have an incredible staff and wonderful opportunities for our students, and we will focus on making sure that every student is prepared to transition to life after high school, whether that be by entering the workforce or attending college.”
Superintendent Casey Allen said that Adams was an ideal fit for the position.
“We are pleased to welcome Tim Adams to our administrative team as our newest principal,” he said. “Coach Adams brings experience, humility and a plan for taking the successes of BMHS and building on them for a brighter future. He has years of successful administrative experience under his belt.”
Adams had served as athletics director for one year, and was a high school math teacher and head coach of the Lady Bombers basketball team for the last five years. Prior to that, he was head girls coach at Lone Oak High School for five years and has coached boys and girls at the varsity, junior varsity and freshman levels.
Adams holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Murray State University and was a teacher or administrator in McCracken County for 21 years before coming to Ballard County. He and his wife, Ballard Middle School teacher Holly Adams, live in West Paducah with one son and two daughters.
