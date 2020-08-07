A trio of Ballard County math teachers were tapped by the Kentucky Center for Mathematics as Kentucky Math Teacher Leaders earlier this week.
The teachers — Priscilla Keller and Whitney Nichols from Ballard County Elementary Schools and Cindy White of Ballard County Middle School — were selected following a “rigorous application and interview process,” according to the news release.
Moving forward, these three mathematics leaders will have the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded educators from across Kentucky to hone and expand their skills in leadership, mathematics content and pedagogy.
Keller is a third grade math and science teacher at BCES. She has taught for 14 years since graduating from Eastern Kentucky University with a major in elementary education, and received a master’s in elementary education from Georgetown College. She is now a National Board-certified teacher, a Kentucky Core Advocate, and a member of the Math Leadership team for her school district.
Nichols is a 2010 graduate of Western Kentucky University with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. Her master’s degree from WKU is in teacher leadership, with an elementary math specialist endorsement. Nichols has been teaching for nine years — seven in kindergarten and two in fourth grade math.
White is in her 15th year of teaching mathematics at BCMS. She earned her bachelor’s in education from Murray State University and her master’s in middle school mathematics from Walden University.
