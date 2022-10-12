Ballard County Superintendent Casey Allen presented his school district’s strategic plan Tuesday at a breakfast held by the Ballard County Chamber of Commerce at Ballard Memorial High School.
"This school district is an economic provider for this community,” Allen told chamber members. “We’re the second-largest employer with about $10 million in salaries that goes back out to our communities.
“If you are a business owner in Ballard County, you have benefitted from Ballard County schools – $10 million annually of a $15 million budget goes back out to the community.”
The strategic plan for the school district focuses on goals for students, families, staff and the community and lists actions to take to achieve those goals.
The goals for students with the proposed strategic actions are:
• Strengthen strategies in reading and math, supporting students at the third-, fifth- and sixth-grade level through administering a diagnostic tool for progress monitoring, refining and aligning the curriculum and modifying instruction.
• Prepare students to be successful upon graduation through defining Work Ready skills at each grade level and refining the individual leaning plan process to better match students with their interests.
• Cultivate an environment for social and emotional learning where students feel safe and belong through educating parents on social and emotional needs, reducing barriers for student evolvement and providing social and emotional support at each level.
• Offer courses and learning opportunities that maximize student engagement through exploring certification possibilities with the district for dual certification, conducting needs assessments and producing project-based learning opportunities.
The district will communicate academic progress to families throughout the year by developing a system for positive communication to be shared with parents. The district will also encourage parent involvement by planning and advertising family engagement nights, school surveys and volunteering opportunities.
The goals for staff include cultivating a positive and supportive working environment where employees feel heard and valued by developing a district-wide culture of gratitude and reward and recognition programs, growing and developing leaders at all levels and implementing meaningful professional learning opportunities for all staff.
Goals for the community include cultivating connections between the community, business partners and students by strengthening partnerships for activities like student shadowing, internships and cooperative learning opportunities.
The district also wants to increase community involvement opportunities in school events and activities.
The strategic plan was brought about through surveys sent to students, teachers, staff and community members last December through an organization called the Studer Education Group Inc.
“From that, the process that they led us through was you boil it down to things that were recurring themes,” Allen said. “Then, we notified the public that there is going to be a survey and we want you to take the survey. The survey was: ‘Did we hear you right? Are these the things that you want us to focus on?’
“We had about 100 people responded to our surveys, and the result was the students, families, staff and community were the priority areas, and we listened to what they wanted.”
Allen said the timing of the original surveys was troublesome, going through the Omicron surge of COVID-19, and he did not want the whole plan to be responses to the pandemic.
“We really need this to be a long-term plan that leads us going forward, regardless of whether we are in school, out of school or whatever is happening,” he said.
“We had to wade through a little bit of that because there has been a natural disconnect between the school and the community during the pandemic: no visitors in our buildings, a period of time when you bought your ticket for a ballgame online and we were taping off rows (to promote social distancing).”
Allen said he wanted to bring back what he called “a hallmark to this district for a long time.”
“We are a community school, and we exist for the community,” he said. “We exist by the grace of the community supporting it.”
More information about the Ballard County School District can be found online at ballard.kyschools.us.
