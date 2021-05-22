A Wednesday morning traffic crash in Ballard County resulted in two deaths and injured another person, according to the Kentucky State Police.
Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, Post 1 troopers were requested by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle head-on collision at the Ky. 286 and Myers Road intersection. Reconstruction team personnel responded.
State police said the preliminary investigation showed that Russellville resident James Sanders, 20, had been driving a 2013 Lincoln passenger car westbound on Ky. 286. At the same time, state police said Cain M. Oswald, 28, of Flippin, Arkansas, had been driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound.
For an “unknown reason,” Sanders’ vehicle crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic. It collided head on with Oswald, state police said.
Sanders was taken to Baptist Health Paducah and then flown to Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tennessee, where he died from his injuries, state police said. A passenger in Sanders’ vehicle, Alissa Downing, 19, of Lewisburg, was taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
State police said the Ballard County Coroner’s Office pronounced Oswald dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.