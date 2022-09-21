Ballard County officials have announced that the old Town and Country property has been sold and and a new grocery store will be located there.
The announcement is a result of a four-year, four agency collaboration, which included the Ballard County Economic Industrial Council (EDC), the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), The city of Wickliffe, and the Ballard County Fiscal Court, according to Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper.
Ballard County EDC was working diligently with the IDA to bring a store to the city of Wickliffe. Officials credit Rodney Hill, pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in LaCenter, in getting in contact wth Billy Ingram, a real estate developer and investor to have him look at the opportunities in Ballard County. Jerry Pace, EDC project manager, gave a tour of the area and discussed with Ingram what opportunities were available.
Encouraged by the economic development possibilities and the reception that he received from the community, Ingram bought the former Town and Country property and plans to build a 14,000 square-foot facility, to be called 3 Rivers Grocery Market. Ingram plans to be open in approximately 24 months from the groundbreaking which will take place this fall.
“I was so excited and pleased with the potential that I saw that first day and I am really looking forward to becoming a part of the Ballard County community,” said Ingram, the grocery owner. “My prayer is that the 3 Rivers Grocery Market will be a vital, valuable, and beautiful part of the community for a longtime.”
Said Hill, “My wife, Shenia and I have been blessed to be part of this community for the last 12 years and we knew that Billy Ingram would be a great fit in Ballard County because of his commitment to Christ, his family and his passion for community service. We are proud he has chosen to be a blessing to the Ballard community.”
Local officials were equally pleased with the development.
Mayor David Phillips: “This is the result of county agencies working together to help Wickliffe secure a much needed grocery store. On behalf of the people of Wickliffe and surrounding towns, we express our sincere thanks. May God bless you all.”
Ballard EDC Executive Director and IDA Consultant Hannah Chritien: “The 3 Rivers Grocery project saw the cooperation between private and public sector economic development with the fiscal court. Its amazing to see what can be accomplished when everyone works together for the benefit of the community.”
The project m Ballard EDC Jerry Pace: “The Ballard EDC and many others worked hard to get a replacement grocery store for the community. It took a few years but was worth the wait as we found someone who cares about the region, the river, Mr. Billy Ingram.”
Ballard IDA Board Chair Kreg Denton: “This is exciting news for the Wickliffe area and Ballard County as a whole. This has been long time coming and I am glad that the IDA Board was able to help facilitate this transaction. We wish Mr. Ingram and his group all the success in this endeavor.”
Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper: “Four years ago the only grocery store in Wickliffe closed to the public. Employees lost jobs and our region lost a place that had been serving the public for more than 50 years.
“It Hurt! But through local collaboration, hope and answered prayers, Billy Ingram has purchased the seven acres and his plans and vision will provide at least 10 jobs for the community with a new grocery store, this is very exciting!”
