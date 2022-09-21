PADNWS-09-21-22 BALLARD GROCERY - PHOTO

Kreg Denton, left, IDA chair, welcomes Billy Ingram, CEO of 3 Rivers Grocery Market, the new grocery story to be located in Wickliffe.

 Contributed photo

Ballard County officials have announced that the old Town and Country property has been sold and and a new grocery store will be located there.

The announcement is a result of a four-year, four agency collaboration, which included the Ballard County Economic Industrial Council (EDC), the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), The city of Wickliffe, and the Ballard County Fiscal Court, according to Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper.

