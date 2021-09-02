Ballard County will receive $68,896 to fund renovation projects at Local Area Vocational Education Centers.
The school district was one of nine selected to divide $75 million. The Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission Board approved the grant funding Wednesday.
School districts submitted 32 applications with $229 million in requested financial assistance for their vocational centers.
It is a part of the Better Kentucky Plan that will help create jobs and job opportunities statewide. It was earmarked for Local Area Vocational Education Centers, or vocational centers housed within high schools that have only that school’s students taking part in the programs.
Superintendent Casey Allen said the funding would go toward a number of projects at the Ballard County Career and Technical Center.
“The items on our application were our center needs a new lift station for solid waste removal,” he said. “We have one of our classrooms that needs (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) replacement, and then, there are smaller, more superficial things.”
Allen said while the amount was less than what the other eight districts will receive, he was pleased to be included in the funding. The next-lowest amount awarded was to Magoffin County, for $4.4 million.
“From what I’ve heard, most of those recipients received millions,” he said. “We work really hard to maintain our facility will local money, so we really didn’t have that many big projects to do.
“We figured it was worth a shot to write an application for the few projects we had because they really are necessary to the function of the building. So, we were extremely happy to have our projects recognized and awarded.”
Gov. Andy Beshear, who announced the awards on Wednesday, said the vocational centers provide a vital part in providing the workforce with new, skilled employees.
“Our vocational programs are essential – providing education for our students, opportunities for our workers and a skilled workforce for our businesses to move our communities forward and continue our economic momentum,” he said. “This funding will ensure that Kentucky workers have access to state-of-the art vocational facilities to learn the skills and trades they need to compete in our workforce.”
Other districts selected to receive funds from the $75 million provision include Bardstown, Christian County, Fayette County, Johnson County, Knox County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County and Trigg County.
Christian County and Trigg County each received $10 million.
