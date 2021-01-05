CARLISLE COUNTY — Several Kentucky school districts including Ballard, Carlisle and Fulton counties resumed in-person classes Monday after weeks of virtual learning.
Sawyer Rambo teaches middle and high school social studies for the Carlisle County school district. He’s excited to have students sitting in his classroom once again.
“They just seem excited to see faces,” Rambo said. “To get to know their teachers again and get to see students and friends they may not have seen otherwise. So it just seems like people are wanting to have that interaction with each other any way they can. And of course as safe as possible.”
Director of Pupil Person Dustin Roberts said about 80% of the district is back for in-person classes. From social distancing to mask requirements, the school wants to keep safety a priority so they can continue serving the kids in-person.
Roberts said they’re also alternating the bell schedule so kids will be in the halls at different times. Roberts said the district decided to resume in-person classes after considering safety measures and what’s best for students as a whole.
“We can show you easily that the students do much better academically in-person,” Roberts said. “And I believe they probably do much better socially and emotionally as well.”
Roberts understands that changes with the pandemic could bring them back to virtual learning. He said they’re prepared for this. He hopes they’ll continue in-person for the rest of the school year.
At the Fulton County School district, only 100 students out of 640 chose to continue with virtual learning. Both districts said the amount of students returning for in-person learning grew this semester.
