When she became director of the McCracken County Public Library four years ago, Susan Baier had been an administrator managing 19 libraries in Los Angeles County, California.
She’ll be returning to a position somewhat similar in size and scope when she becomes executive director of the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 1.
In that role, she will be overseeing a main location in the city’s downtown plus 13 branches in the city and outlying communities.
Baier’s last day at the McCracken County library will be Feb. 10.
“It was one of those unique opportunities that I just had to put my hat in the ring and see what would turn out,” Baier said.
“I really feel that when opportunities present themselves, you need to take advantage of it, and this was one that I just had to learn more about. I would have regretted it if I didn’t try.
“I was, and am, very happy here in McCracken County, but an opportunity to serve a library of this size and at this level doesn’t come up every day,” she said.
While her new job is different than her present one, Baier does see some similarities.
“In some ways, I think Allen County — on a bigger scale — is very similar to McCracken County in that you have the city of Fort Wayne and you have surrounding suburbs and you have a fairly large rural area.
“I feel like it mirrored a lot of what we have here, just on a larger scale. So, that seemed like a good fit.”
Another selling point was that Allen County Public Library is nationally known for having the largest public library genealogy collection in the country.
In a news release announcing the move, Rachel Norton, chair of the McCracken County Public Library board of trustees, said: “During her four years with the library, Susan has worked tirelessly to give back to the library and the community. She has built key partnerships between the library and community organizations which we plan to continue going forward.
“We are extremely thankful for the time she has spent as our director, and both the library and community have benefited greatly under her leadership.”
Other community leaders had similar reactions.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer: “We all realized what a tremendous acquisition Susan was. We were so fortunate to get her, all the while fearing that such talent would be sought by larger communities. She greatly improved our library and will be surely missed.”
Mary Hammond, executive director, Paducah Convention & Visitors Bureau: “There is scarcely a facet of Paducah life not connected to the library in some way. The library has grown from a repository for books to a resource for community services. Susan has brought out the best in the talented and caring library staff. These team members meet the public every day and assist or connect them to books and resources within the building but also with information and programs offered throughout in the community.
“Thoughtful ‘Evening Upstairs’ programming has added depth and understanding to cultural heritage, the arts and community events, exposing citizens to topics they crave more knowledge of and tell the stories that keep Paducah’s traditions and legacies alive.”
Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce president: “Susan has been a great asset to the community. We have appreciated the partnership the Paducah chamber has had with the library under her leadership. She has held seminars for us about how small businesses can better utilize the resources at the library for their business.”
Baier admits to being “full of lots of conflicting feelings. Obviously, I’m thrilled about this opportunity and I feel like this is a step that I need to make. The hard part is leaving here.
“There are so many wonderful things about McCracken County, but one is that it’s so easy to get involved. There’s not a lot of red tape or barriers. People take your phone calls, people answer you emails ... and that’s not always the case in some communities.”
Last July, the McCracken library received some national attention with a mention in a Washington Post letter to the editor advocating for libraries across the country to receive pandemic relief.
Baier said the COVID-19 crisis was a learning experience in different ways.
“I learned that we have an incredible, supportive community who, although they missed their physical library (when it had to temporarily close), they valued the safety of the staff. That was just so heartening to see and hear, we got such great feedback about that.
“I also learned that we have a multi-talented staff, because literally within days they were pivoting to virtual programming and self-teaching themselves how to be video producers and content creators and making these amazing online programs. I know any challenge they face they will overcome fantastically well,” she said.
“I just want to convey my appreciation to the entire community and how welcoming they were. The people embraced me and were so open and warm. I will always remember that and carry a bit of Paducah with me.”
