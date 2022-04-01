Katie Axt has left her role as Paducah Main Street director and principal planner. Mayor George Bray told The Sun that Axt is departing for another career opportunity.
“We appreciate everything Katie did and wish her well as she continues her career,” Bray said.
“The planning department for Paducah is critical to our long-term success, so we’ll continue to build it by recruiting the right folks to fulfill the goals the department has with developers, projects and neighborhoods in our city.”
Bray added that the city would be “working hard” to fill all crucial positions.
Among her different work with the city, Axt was involved with Paducah’s first Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, which received final approval from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority in March 2021.
She was also involved with the City Block project: an approximately $24 million endeavor with Louisville-based developer Weyland Ventures to redevelop a lot at Second and Broadway in downtown Paducah.
“I am joining a consulting firm in the private sector, and I’ll be working on infrastructure projects,” Axt told The Sun, with a focus on waterfront development.
“My time with the city has been a wonderful, valuable experience. I’m proud of the work that I was able to do with the city and through the Main Street board. It has been a great honor to serve the city of Paducah and I’m grateful for that experience and I am optimistic about the future of downtown and the direction that the commission and Mayor Bray are taking,” she said.
Pam Spencer, communications manager for the city, said it would be business as usual for revitalizing the public space.
“Everything is going to continue to move forward,” Spencer said. “The City Block project may be under the planning department, mayor’s office .... It’s a multi-departmental project.”
Axt began with the city in summer 2018 and brought 12 years of urban planning experience to Paducah. A St. Louis native, she previously worked for nine years in New York City, specializing in waterfront development.
