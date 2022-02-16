Federal and state authorities say a case of avian influenza has been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky near the state’s border with Tennessee.
Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn said the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from the premises in Fulton County. Another suspected case in Webster County, is awaiting final lab confirmation.
“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is working closely with animal health officials at both the federal and state government to contain these incidents of avian influenza,” said Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles. “We encourage everyone to visit kyagr.com/HPAI for additional information and updates as they come.”
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is known to be deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys.
A commercial chicken operation in Fulton County alerted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture on Friday of an increase in poultry deaths. Testing at the Breathitt Veterinary Center and the USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the presence of HPAI in samples from the commercial chicken operation.
The Breathitt Veterinary Center Laboratory also obtained a non-negative avian influenza test result on the samples from a Webster County turkey flock, and the NVSL confirmation is pending
“We are working diligently to prevent this virus from spreading to other poultry premises,” Flynn said. “We have activated our avian influenza response plan and are in active communication with state, federal and industry partners.”
Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. There is no risk to the food supply, but birds from the flocks will not enter the food system. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.
State officials quarantined the affected premises. Federal and state partners are working jointly on additional surveillance and testing of commercial and backyard poultry flocks in the area and have established an incident command center in Fulton County to continue gathering information.
The KDA has also established a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) surveillance zone around the detected properties to determine if there are any further detections.
The surveillance zone in Fulton County dips into Obion County in Tennessee due to Fulton County’s location on the border of the state line. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is coordinating with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture on the incident response.
Low pathogenic avian influenza was last identified in commercial flocks in Kentucky in 2017.
Anyone involved with poultry production from a small backyard to a large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to ensure the health of their birds. APHIS has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists, and a toolkit available as part of its Defend The Flock program.
In addition to practicing good biosecurity, all bird owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds. Kentucky bird owners should report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to state and federal officials, through USDA’s toll-free number at 1-866-536-7593. In Tennessee, poultry owners can report to the USDA number or directly to the TDA at 615-837-5120.
Additional information on biosecurity for backyard flocks can be found at http://healthybirds.aphis.usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.