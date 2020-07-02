The former McCracken County deputy and volunteer fishing coach killed in an altercation with deputies Monday was shot multiple times, according to an autopsy.
Kentucky State Police, which is handling the investigation into the death of John Parks, released the preliminary results Wednesday.
According to the autopsy conducted Tuesday, Parks “died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the altercation.”
Parks, 57, had been set for sentencing Wednesday, after pleading guilty in February to attempted first-degree sexual abuse and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
His plea agreement called for him to serve 18 months.
Parks was charged in February 2019, after a teen on the fishing team reported Parks had touched him sexually, asking for naked photos and proposing they spend the night together.
Subsequent investigation turned up images of child pornography on electronic devices belonging to Parks, investigators said.
Parks had resigned as a deputy in 2004 after allegations that he had locked a juvenile in a holding cell and marked up his face with a pen.
He also formerly owned the Fisherman’s Headquarters store in Draffenville. Information online indicated that store is closed and was put up for auction last year, and a call placed to the listed number could not be completed.
Deputies had received information that Parks was altering his appearance, attempting to obtain fake documents and planning to leave the area prior to his sentencing, Sheriff Matt Carter said in a news release Monday.
When deputies attempted to arrest Parks near Kentucky Oaks Mall, he fled in his vehicle, before he eventually stopped at a residence on Court Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., Carter said.
In the release, Carter said deputies “defended themselves against” actions Parks took, but did not indicate whether Parks was armed or fired any shots.
According to Sun archives, Parks was heavily involved in the “Cops & Bobbers” fishing tournament, which pairs local law enforcement officers with youth in a fishing tournament.
