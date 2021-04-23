Gavin Winslow still has one more year in the automotive technology program at the Paducah Innovation Hub, but he already knows he wants to make a career out of what he is learning.
The Paducah Tilghman junior, the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Student of the Week, wants to have his own automotive business one day.
His instructor, Cory Polsgrove, thinks he has the right skills and attitude to do just that.
“He’s very aggressive and he’s eager to learn,” Polsgrove said. “This year’s been pretty challenging (with COVID-19 concerns). We’ve done front-end alignments, built some front ends, that sort of thing.
“He’s done well everywhere, even when we were all virtual. He’s one of those you don’t have to worry about getting their work done. He always does a good job,” Polsgrove said.
The class Winslow is in recently toured the auto technology program at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
“When I graduate, I plan on going to WKCTC and learning as much as I can,” Winslow said. “When I’m done with school, I plan on opening my own shop. I want to be my own boss, expand my brain.
“I’m going to make sure when people come to me that they’ll want to come back because they trust me.”
Winslow works at Kroger and helps his father fix and sell cars on the side. He is also involved in the community, helping out at his church, tutoring younger students and mowing yards for elderly residents. He also participates in football and wrestling and works out regularly.
He is the son of Elisha Winslow and Jaron Anderson.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through April 30 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Paducah Innovation Hub, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves Area Technology Center, and the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as automative technology, carpentry, electricity, industrial maintenance, machine tool technology and welding that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
