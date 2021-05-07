McCracken County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Paducah man Wednesday after authorities said he violated a domestic violence order — for the 14th time.
Detectives were conducting surveillance on a home on Clements Street Wednesday when they saw 38-year-old Woody Blair on the front porch of the home, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Authorities said the detectives knew Blair had a current Kentucky domestic violence order barring him from setting foot within 500 feet of the home.
Blair went inside the home. When the detectives entered the home, they found him hiding in a bedroom — Blair hid on the floor between the bed and a wall and had covered himself with pillows, according to the news release.
Blair was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
He faces a number of other charges, and he was out on bond when detectives found him at the home, according to the news release.
Authorities said Blair had previously been convicted of assault nine times, and many of those cases were related to domestic violence.
He has also been convicted of intimidating a participant in a legal process, menacing and multiple counts of wanton endangerment, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.