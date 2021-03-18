Very few details are being released surrounding the investigation by the Kentucky State Police centered on Paducah Police Capt. Troy Turner.
“Kentucky State Police does have an active investigation into a criminal complaint involving Capt. Turner,” Trooper Adam Jones, public affairs officer for KSP Post 1 in Graves County, told The Sun on Wednesday.
In addition, Turner, who joined the Paducah Police Department in November 2004, is currently on unpaid leave “pending the outcome of an internal investigation,” according to an email from Robin Newberry, assistant to the Paducah chief of police.
Newberry’s email did not disclose the nature of the internal probe. She told The Sun the department is “very restricted” in what they can discuss about an internal investigation because officers have certain rights afforded by statute.
The department is also waiting for the results of the state police investigation.
Jones said KSP has completed its side of the investigation and the findings were passed on to Hickman County Attorney Jason Batts, the special prosecutor assigned in the case. Jones declined to give additional details on the complaint.
Meanwhile, Batts also spoke with The Sun on Wednesday, and later released a statement via email. He described the investigation’s status as “ongoing.”
“After being appointed by the Attorney General’s Office as special prosecutor in this matter concerning Captain Troy Turner, we began coordinating with Kentucky State Police and are now actively working toward the investigation’s conclusion,” Batts wrote.
“We look forward to reaching a decision on this matter very soon.”
In an interview, Batts said it is “conflict counsel” in this situation.
“Whenever county attorneys, you know — county prosecutors, have someone who’s being investigated or a legal action involving a person that they have some sort of connection to, then that can create a conflict of interest,” Batts told The Sun. “And in Kentucky, what we do is we contact the Attorney General’s Office, and they select a prosecutor to take charge over that action.”
Like state police, Batts did not give details about the criminal complaint.
According to city documents and police department social media posts, Turner was promoted from sergeant to captain in April 2020. He had previously been promoted from detective to sergeant in April 2016. Turner has served in both the support services and operations divisions of the police department.
It remains unclear when the investigation on Turner began or why the Paducah Police Department did not disclose that there was a state police investigation launched involving one of its high-ranking officers.
Police Chief Brian Laird did not return messages seeking comment.
