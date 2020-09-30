The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help to locate a stolen ATV and trailer, a release said Wednesday. 

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Husband Road on Sunday when the complaint was reported. There they learned that a green 2014 Polaris 570 had been taken from outside the residence by unknown persons between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26. The trailer that also was taken is described as a red single-axel model with chrome rims and spare tire. 

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the sheriff's department at 270-444-4719.

