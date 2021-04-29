The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control are investigating abuse of dozens of animals on a property in the county Wednesday night.
Detective Sarah Martin said more than 100 neglected animals are on the property on Broyles Avenue in McCracken County.
As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested David Howery on a charge of second-degree cruelty to animals.
He was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
At least 40 dogs have been kept inside a home on the property in cages or locked inside closets, Martin said. Because the dogs were locked in, they had to use their crates as bathrooms. The property is a maze of mud, kennels, and trailers used to hold the animals.
"Not only is it emotionally heart wrenching to see animals, just helpless little animals," Martin said. "It's dangerous, because it's dark. There's no electricity. You don't know what you're stepping on."
The other animals include horses, goats, turtles, and pigs. Martin said they were all living in horrible conditions and often didn't have food.
The sheriff's office called in Guardians of Rescue to help them get the animals off the property. James Houchins, with the rescue group, said their goal is to nurse the animals back to health.
"Once everyone turns around the rescues, which we're not putting out right now, but those rescues will be posting these dogs for adoption," Houchins said. "They'll find homes, they'll be sleeping on couches — not in campers, not in the mud — and they'll never live like this again."
All of the animals have been surrendered to McCracken County Animal Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.