State Auditor Mike Harmon on Tuesday released the annual audit of the financial statement of the McCracken County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ran from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, as required by state law.
As part of the audit, Harmon’s office commented the McCracken County Fiscal Court “failed to implement internal controls of disbursements,” a repeat finding from the prior 2020-2021 fiscal year audit.
The state auditor is required by law to comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts and grants, as well as on material weaknesses involving internal control over financial operations and reporting.
In testing disbursements of the fiscal court, the state auditor’s office noted the following issues:
• 47 out of 69 disbursements did not have purchase orders.
• Departments of the county utilize fleet cards for fuel purchases. Department heads are instructed to submit approved invoices to the county treasurer and keep the individual fuel receipts on file. However, some departments did not properly document authorization of fuel purchases.
• Lump sum cell phone stipend payments were paid to seven employees. The cell phone stipend payments totaled $3,240.
• The county did not follow its own administrative code when reimbursing an employee for a meal. Rather than being paid a per diem for a meal, an employee received a meal reimbursement for the actual price of the meal.
• Two out of 69 disbursements could not be tested for approval by the fiscal court because the voucher claims register was missing.
• One reimbursement was not adequately supported by an itemized receipt.
Harmon’s office recommended the McCracken County Fiscal Court strengthen internal controls over disbursements by ensuring that purchase orders are issued prior to all purchases being made. The audit report also recommends the fiscal court review fuel card transactions and document each review, stop its practice of paying some employees a cell phone stipend, and ensure all disbursements are adequately supported by itemized receipts or invoices and recorded in the proper account codes.
The audit noted that purchase orders are not issued for disbursements less than $100, are not issued for purchases or amounts paid on contracts separately approved by court orders, and are not issued medical disbursements. Individuals sometimes make purchases prior to requesting purchase orders, and McCracken County staff said in these instances, the fiscal court would issue payment requests when invoices are received.
Additionally, the fiscal court relies on individual departments to review transactions related to fuel card disbursements.
The cell phone stipend is paid to eight employees the county said are required to use their personal cell phones for county business. The audit noted that per state statute, public officers and public employees are not permitted to receive lump sum expense allowance or contingent fund for personal or official expenses except when a specific statues specifically provides a lump sum or when the General Assembly specifically appropriates the amount to public officials and employees.
In response to the audit findings, the McCracken County Judge-Executive’s office, whose responses were included in the audit report, said the county finance office supplies each department with a copy of the fuel vendor invoice for review, and departments are asked to review and approve monthly fuel purchases. The county jail was the only department who did not return those copies, according to the county’s audit response.
McCracken County pays eight employees $40 per month as “partial reimbursement for business use of their personal cell phone.” County officials said this is a savings to the county, which the county does not view as lump sum payments.
Additionally, county officials said the fiscal court approves vouchers claims register every meeting, and said the treasurer maintains a copy of the voucher claims register that could be provided to the auditor’s office if there was a misfiling error resulting in the claims register not being sent to the auditor’s office.
In a reply to the McCracken County Judge-Executive’s office, the auditor’s office noted that the county’s administrative code does not authorize the exceptions for issuing purchase orders for any reason listed in the judge-executive’s response. In response to the county’s argument on cell phone payments, the auditor’s office replied that the county administrative code classifies the payment as a stipend, and argued since the stipend is not a reimbursement of what the employee is paid, then it is a lump sum payment.
The audit report for the McCracken County Fiscal Court can be found on auditor.ky.gov under the Audit Reports tab in the Local Government Audits section.
