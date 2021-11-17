Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general in sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, supporting the agency’s efforts to reduce the access illegal robocallers have to legitimate phone numbers.
In June, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication technology to combat spoofing by ensuring telephone calls originate from verified numbers.
Because the technology prevents robocallers from spoofing phone numbers, scam robocalls have dropped by 29% since the STIR/SHAKEN policy took effect.
However, robocallers are now successfully evading caller ID authentication by buying access to legitimate phone numbers to conceal their identities. They typically do this by providing false information or shielding their identities from the companies that have access to legitimate numbers.
“As our efforts to combat caller ID spoofing start to reduce the number of illegal robocalls, bad actors are searching for alternative means to continue making these calls,” Cameron said. “We asked the FCC to adopt new policies that will aid us in stopping scammers from posing as legitimate companies in order to make illegal robocalls to Kentuckians.”
In their letter, the attorneys general say they support the FCC’s proposal for a more thorough application, review, and monitoring process for phone companies that request direct access to phone numbers.
