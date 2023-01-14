The woman who pleaded guilty to stealing guns with Gary Rowland, who police have said fatally shot Calloway County Deputy Jody Cash last summer, is expected to plead guilty to a federal firearm charge in March.

Denise Collins faces a single count of illegally transporting or receiving a firearm from a different state.

