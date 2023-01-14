The woman who pleaded guilty to stealing guns with Gary Rowland, who police have said fatally shot Calloway County Deputy Jody Cash last summer, is expected to plead guilty to a federal firearm charge in March.
Denise Collins faces a single count of illegally transporting or receiving a firearm from a different state.
Collins pleaded guilty in June to one count of aggravated burglary in Henry County, Tennessee.
Collins and Rowland stole six guns from a home in Paris in April, according to a warrant filed in that case.
Rowland was killed by deputies after shooting Cash outside the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on May 16.
Calloway County prosecutors said at a recent court hearing that the firearm in question in the federal case is believed to be the one Rowland used to shoot Cash.
Collins is currently serving time in Calloway County after having her probation revoked on a different charge.
Prosecutor Joshua Porter said in a teleconference with U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton Friday that he and defense attorney Aaron Dyke have worked out a plea agreement, though he didn’t give the details of the agreement.
Collins will next appear in court and is expected to take the plea deal on March 13 at 1 p.m.
