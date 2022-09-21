The Marshall County School board has hired attorney William C. Adams, III, of Murray, to conduct an investigation of the entire operation of the Marshall County School District.
The decision was made after two executive sessions, lasting almost two and a half hours Monday night during a special called meeting. Chairman Randy Travis gave no other information regarding the investigation when announcing Adams’ retainment.
The purpose of the executive sessions, stated on the agenda, was discussions which might lead to the appointment, discipline or removal of an individual employee.
“It’s a confidential investigation conducted by me as the attorney for the Marshall County Board of Education,” Adams said when speaking with media following the meeting.
Adams serves as the attorney for the Murray Independent School District and the Murray Calloway County Hospital public and says he has investigated school districts before, as well as private and public industries. He was a prosecutor from 1999 to 2003.
At this time he does not know how long the investigation will take. “It depends on the scope, the scope will either expand or narrow as it goes on. The last one of these I did a long time ago, it was a 12-month investigation, but it was pretty complicated,” said Adams.
Adams says he took the case because it’s helping a school district, which ultimately helps children, stating “education is our most important re- source in this country.”
“And I know there’s a lot of speculation out there but we are being as transparent as we can be,” said Travis. “We’re not gonna keep any secrets. We’re gonna be as transparent as we can to the legal amount that we can do that.”
