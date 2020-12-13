If the owners of Atomic City Family Fun Center get their wish this holiday season, the Paducah community will have one more present to “open” on Christmas Day.
That would be in the form of the new entertainment venue they are building inside the 44,000-square-foot facility located at 3801 Hinkleville Road, which formerly housed Fleming Furniture.
“We’re trying our best to be open by Christmas, but we don’t want to shortcut it,” said Jeff Pierce, one of five owners, along with his wife, Sharolette, Brian and Susan Pickett, and John Perry.
“We want to make sure everything is safe, clean, and everybody is trained so that we’re ‘on our game’ when the doors open.”
According to Pierce, Atomic City will employ approximately 45 people, enough to keep up with the necessary constant cleaning due to COVID-19 concerns, and because it’s just good business.
“If you’re going to bring people into your facility, you’ve got to give them a clean environment. That’s the way we all need to be anyway.”
The center will be open seven days a week: Sunday through Thursday from 1 p.m to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
It will feature electric go-karts, bumper cars, laser tag, mini-glow golf, arcade games, a children’s play area, birthday party rooms, and a full kitchen.
“We wanted a place where families could go and maybe put the cell phones down for one day and just concentrate on family,” Pierce said.
The owners looked at several other options for their business venture that’s been in the planning stages for three years.
“We actually viewed the old Kmart building in Lone Oak a couple of times, and we talked about building a brand-new structure,” he said. “But we just kept coming back here. It just felt right. It’s close to the interstate, it’s just a good location.”
The center will feature go-karts, including a faster “high-performance” kart, with league racing part of the future plan.
“Our (go-kart) track is like a Mario racing track,” Pierce said. “We are No. 3 in the world to have this specific track. It has circles and squares on the track, where as your cart rolls over them there’s a sensor that either gives you a boost of power or slows you down.”
According to Pierce, a number of people have been stopping by as they see activity inside the building.
“We didn’t want to, but we had to put up signs on the door. We had people with kids just coming in and looking around,” he said.
“We love the excitement, but safety first. We still have construction going on.”
The owners appreciate all the interest shown by the public and the help of everyone who has been involved in the buildup to opening.
“Everyone from day
one, who’s been a part of helping us get open, I just want to say ‘thank you’ to everybody,” Pierce said,
“and to our employees
we have on staff now. The morale has been great.
They keep us going each
and every day.”
For more information on Atomic City, go to www.atomicpaducah.com.
