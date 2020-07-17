'ATOMIC CITY' coming to former furniture building

A business planned for the 44,000-square-foot former Fleming Furniture building on Hinkleville Road will include electric go-karts, laser tag, mini-glow golf, arcade games and more, according to its owners.
Atomic City has been in development for the past three years, according to Jeff Pierce, one of five owners.
“It isn’t just for kids,” Pierce said. “It’s for all ages from toddlers through grandparents. We’re going to offer something where families can spend the whole day and just have good, clean family fun.”
Plans are for the multi-million dollar project to be open by mid-November, and employ approximately 30 people, Pierce said.
The center also will feature a kids’ play area, food and four birthday party rooms. The owners will be looking for a franchise to provide food service.
The electric go-kart track is expected to take up about 20,000 square feet.
“You’ll find these in bigger cities,” Pierce said. “Brian and Susan Pickett (other owners along with Pierce’s wife, Sharolette, and John Perry) asked us to join forces with them. They just had a vision. It’s something for all ages.”
In addition, Pierce Productions, a video production business Pierce has been operating out of his home, will have a storefront location.
The name is a reflection of Paducah’s past, and its relation to the mission of national security and nuclear energy.
“We wanted that Atomic City name, because Paducah is known for it,” Pierce said. “We’re proud to be a part of Paducah.”
According to Pierce, COVID-19 concerns will be factored in regarding when the business can safely open.
“We respect the situation (with the coronavirus). We’re thinking positive,” he said.
“We feel with what our state and our country’s doing, we’re going to get through this. First and foremost, if we cannot open safely on our target date, we’re going to wait.
“We’re not going to put anybody in harm’s way. We’ll make sure everyone is safe and we will follow the guidelines.”
