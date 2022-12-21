Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, and offers a some tips to conserve energy, keep warm, and stay safe during the winter weather.
• Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, and offers a some tips to conserve energy, keep warm, and stay safe during the winter weather.
• Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.
• Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof; however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.
• Safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment. Blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas.
• Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.
• If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866.322.8667: https://www.atmosenergy.com/safety/recognizing-leak.
To conserve energy:
• Every degree makes a difference. Save energy and money by lowering your thermostat to at least 68 degrees and 58 degrees when you are away from home.
• Don’t forget the water heater. Lower your water heater temperature to 120 degrees or set your temperature dial to normal or medium.
• Harness the power of the sun. Open curtains on your south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat your home, and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.
• Keep your fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning. Leaving the damper open is like keeping a window wide open — warm air goes right up the chimney.
• Change furnace filters once a month during winter. Dirty air filters can lead to dust, dirt, and grime buildup on the heating components, causing the furnace to use more energy and increasing the risk of a malfunction.
• Unplug electronic devices and turn off lights that are not in use.
• Make sure air registers and vents are not blocked by furniture or equipment for proper air flow.
• Install a smart or programmable thermostat to automatically control your heating and cooling temperatures.
• Hire a qualified professional to conduct regular maintenance and filter replacement on your HVAC systems.
• Weatherize your building by sealing gaps and cracks in windows, doors, exterior walls, and roof penetrations with caulk or weatherstripping.
For additional information about carbon monoxide safety, visit atmosenergy.com/carbon-monoxide-safety.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.