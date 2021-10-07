Atmos Energy presented a check for more than $13,000 to the McCracken County Public Library on Wednesday. The donation is part of Atmos Energy’s goal to help increase children’s reading literacy levels.
Library staff and Atmos Energy representatives discussed some ideas of how to best use the donation and possibly build a partnership moving forward. Kay Coomes, manager of public affairs for Atmos Energy, told the staff she would like to see the donation help buy new children’s books. In total, the library staff estimated the donation would help buy around 1,500 new books.
Coomes said she was excited to start a partnership with the library.
“We hope this is just the beginning. We want to help fuel dreams,” Coomes said.
Justin Brasher, director of the McCracken County Public Library, said he hopes this donation and book campaign are the first of many program partnerships with the library and Atmos Energy.
In particular, Coomes wanted to see the library invest in buying more books aimed or third graders. She cited research that identified third grade literacy levels as important indicators for how students will perform in the rest of their academic careers. A study by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which focuses on developing access to opportunities for disadvantaged children, showed students who are not reading at grade level by the end of third grade are four times more likely to drop out of high school.
In addition to the plans to buy new books, library staff and Atmos Energy representatives also talked about ideas for future events and needs that Atmos could possibly support down the road, such as helping plan a summer library engagement event with the community.
